President Trump is expected to announced Wednesday that Foxconn, a Taiwanese manufacturing giant that makes iPhone components, will build a major factory in Wisconsin.

The plant likely will create more than 10,000 new jobs and highlight Mr. Trump’s push to rebuild the U.S. manufacturing base and keep jobs in America.

Mr. Trump’s role in bringing Foxconn to the U.S. or the decision to locate in Wisconsin was unclear early Friday.

The decision by Foxconn, which has been flirting with multiple states to build its first U.S. manufacturing plant, was first reported by Fox Business.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to make a major jobs announcement at the White House at 5 p.m. Expectations have been building for days that the event was about the Foxconn deal in Wisconsin, where the company likely will receive tax breaks.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said he will attend the announcement at the White House.