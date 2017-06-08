Nate Davis of USA Today drew the ire of Redskins fans Monday when he predicted Washington will finish the season with a 5-11 record.

On Tuesday, Sporting News’s Vinnie Iyer released his projections for the NFC East, and his thoughts on the Redskins mirrored those of Davis, predicting them to finish last in the division at 5-11.

“The Redskins ruled this division just two seasons ago with Jay Gruden, but the sentiment has quickly changed on how long Kirk Cousins will be around and how far he can take them,” Iver wrote.

“Quarterback and offensive line are fine, but the receiving and rushing attacks are undergoing more change. Defensively, in relation to the other teams in the division, the Redskins still have the biggest number of frustrating holes.”

As for the rest of the NFC East, Iver was also not optimistic for the Eagles, predicting Philadelphia to finish at 6-10. However, he projected both the Cowboys and the Giants to make the playoffs, Dallas topping the division again at 12-4 and New York claiming a wild card spot with a 10-6 record.