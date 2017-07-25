White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci mentioned White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in a now-deleted tweet about leaks on Wednesday night.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45,” Mr. Scaramucci tweeted before deleting the post.

He denied that the mention of Mr. Priebus’ Twitter handle was a veiled threat specifically to the chief of staff.

“Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45,” Mr. Scaramuccitweeted in a follow-up.

Mr. Scaramucci’s financial disclosure forms were leaked to the press earlier Wednesday, showing he has assets up to $85 million with another $5 million in salary from his stake in SkyBridge Capital, which he sold earlier this year.