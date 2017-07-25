Rep. Bradley Byrne said Thursday that Congress will keep doing its work despite the increasing turmoil at the White House.

“It’s not a distraction to people in Congress because we continue to get our work done,” Mr. Byrne, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

“What’s happening over at White House seems to be the stuff that’s happening internally. And I can tell you when I go home and talk to people in my district, they don’t care about all this stuff. They want to know what we’re doing about health care and other issues, so we’re staying on that.”

The White House has been plagued with staff infighting and leaks in recent weeks with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer stepping down and former Wall Street investor Anthony Scaramucci coming on as communications director. Mr. Scaramucci made news Thursday when he hinted that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus could be among the leakers.

Mr. Byrne, who has known Attorney General Jeff Sessions for “almost four decades,” said he’d like to have his friend stay on the job.

“I want all us to let Jeff Sessions do his job,” congressman said.