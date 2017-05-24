BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Myles Garrett doesn’t care what happened to the Browns last season.

The rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft knows Cleveland’s players and fans suffered through a miserable 1-15 campaign in 2016. While he sympathizes with their experience, Garrett is only concerned about what’s ahead.

“Last season’s over,” Garrett said Thursday before the Browns had their first training camp practice open to the public. “We’re about to crank up into a whole new, different time period.”

Garrett has fully recovered from a sprained left foot suffered in minicamp and won’t be limited in practice.

The Browns are counting on the additions of Garrett as well as first-round picks Jabrill Peppers, David Njoku and quarterback DeShone Kizer to push them back toward relevance.

Kizer will be competing with veterans Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler to win Cleveland’s starting job.

