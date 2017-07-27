President Trump continued goading Republican Senators on Thursday over the troubled health care vote.

“Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don’t let the American people down!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Republicans failed to pass a repeal bill for Obamacare late Wednesday with seven of their own opposing the effort. This was a contrast to the 2015 vote where the party passed the same bill in both the House and the Senate.

Democrats have said they will not do anything to help a repeal bill pass, but senators are expected to start a vote-a-rama Thursday to begin the amendment process.