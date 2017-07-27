The nation’s top general said current policy allowing transgender soldiers and sailors to serve in the ranks will remain in place for the foreseeable future, despite President Trump’s tweets on Wednesday declaring that transgender men and women would be banned from the military.

“There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by [Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis] and the secretary has issued implementation guidance,” said Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an internal communication to top military officers on Thursday.

“We will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect,” he added.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump said that he had consulted with military generals and experts before deciding to reverse former President Obama’s 2016 decision to allow transgenders to serve openly in the military. But Mr. Mattis was on vacation when the tweets came out and many at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill said they did not Mr. Trump was planning the sweeping change.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

A 2016 study by the RAND Corporation estimated that 1,320-6630 transgender people currently serve in the military. The cost to the military of covering transgender-related health care costs to these personnel would fall between $2.4 and $8.4 million each year, the study estimated.

Mr. Trump’s announcement came soon after Mr. Mattis delayed enlistment of transgender men and women by six months and put any policy change on hold in order to conduct a review of the impact of transgender service members.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Thursday that​ ​he has received ​no ​”directives on implementation” for a ban and learned about ​Mr. Trump’s decision through the ​press reports​.

“We will work through the implementation guidance when we get it and then we’ll move from there,” he ​said in a National Press Club​ address, according to CNN​.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday the White House and the Pentagon are still working through how the Twitter announcement will be implemented, and did not give a timeline when an official policy would be ready.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, vowed to overturn Mr. Trump’s ban.

“This new directive is harmful, misguided, and weakens — not strengthens — our military,” she said in a statement.

Other congress members such as Rep. Vicki Hartzler, a Republican from Missouri, said they support the ban.

“We must ensure all our precious defense dollars are used to strengthen our national defense,” Ms. Hartzler said in an interview with CNN. “Now, we can focus on rebuilding our military and addressing the growing threats around the world.”