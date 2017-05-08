Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s memoir about the 2016 campaign will be titled “What Happened” where she intends to let her “guard down” about running against then-candidate Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

Simon & Schuster, Mrs. Clinton’s publisher, said the book will also delve into the Russian interference where Mrs. Clinton will help “connect the dots” and reflect on what it was like to be the first female nominee of a major party.

“With humor and candor, she tells readers what it took to get back on her feet — the rituals, the relationships, and occasional yelling at the television,” according to the publisher’s website. “This memoir is for the millions of Americans who want to understand what really happened in 2016, how to make sense of it, and how we all can keep going.”

The book’s set release date is Sept. 12.