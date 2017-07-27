Unbelievable day for the Nationals, who are setting franchise records, league records and personal bests in a beatdown of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals hit five homers — four of them from consecutive batters in a third-inning explosion, with all coming off the Brewers’ Michael Blazek. He’s the first pitcher in baseball history to allow five home runs in an inning. The Nats tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning.

With the game still in progress, the Nationals had tied the franchise record for homers in a game.

The Nationals’ Max Scherzer recorded his 200 strikeout for the season. He’s the only pitcher in MLB with 200 strikeouts each of the last six seasons.

Bryce Harper extended his personal best hitting streak to 19 games, longest in baseball this season.

Ryan Zimmerman’s two homers tied him with Frank Howard for the most career homers by a Washington-based player (237).