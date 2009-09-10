Defense officials on Thursday tried to convince lawmakers they’re getting things under control after government auditors recently managed to set up a fake agency and acquire $1.2 million worth of military equipment through a transfer program that’s attracted controversy in recent years.

The estimated value of the more than 100 items transferred ranged from about $300 to more than $600,000, and include things like simulated pipe bombs and simulated rifles, according to the report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

“It seems to me that there’s more red tape to open up a donut shop than there is to get this equipment, or that there was,” said Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, New Hampshire Democrat, speaking at a House armed services subcommittee hearing.

“The people who drafted this clearly are not competent enough to handle this work,” she said.

The Defense Logistics Agency, which oversees the transfers, is taking steps to correct the errors that led to the oversight and has already conducted training at the sites auditors visited, said Mike Scott, DLA’s deputy director of logistics operations.

Mr. Scott said they view the issue just as seriously, and noted that external reviews also didn’t identify the deficiencies.

“Now that we know them, we are all over it to make sure it never happens again,” he said.

The program for transferring excess military equipment to state and local governments, known as the 1033 program, has gotten renewed attention in recent years after images from the protests in Ferguson, Mo. following the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown showed police brandishing military-style gear.

Rep. Madeleine Bordallo, a Democratic delegate who represents Guam, questioned whether things should be suspended until changes are made.

She said the report demonstrates “a dangerous vulnerability that could compromise the safety of the American people.”

“I am deeply disturbed … by the prospect that a malicious individual or organization could procure DOD property,” said Ms. Bordallo, the readiness subcommittee’s ranking member.

Rep. Joe Wilson, South Carolina Republican and chairman of the subcommittee, said there were indeed “shortfalls” but said DLA was taking “proactive” steps to address them.

“It really is remarkable that an agency acknowledges an error occurred and [has] taken a positive response,” he said.

Former President Barack Obama set up a working group to examine the issue and in 2015 announced a ban on the transfer of some of the equipment, like tracked armored vehicles and grenade launchers.

President Trump expressed an interest last year on the campaign trail in working to reverse some of what Mr. Obama did on the ban.