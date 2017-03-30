The House voted Thursday to back the first installment of money for President Trump’s border wall, surmounting Democrats’ objections and giving the White House a substantial — though potentially short-lived — victory.

Some $1.6 billion in wall money was attached to a security spending bill designed to fund the Pentagon and veterans’ needs, but Senate Democrats have signaled they’ll resist the project, which could leave Mr. Trump and fellow Republicans facing the choice of caving to Democrats and scratching the wall money or careening into a shutdown showdown.

Democrats chided Mr. Trump for even coming to Congress to ask for cash, saying he’d promised taxpayers he would make Mexico pay the costs.

“Nary a peso from Mexico,” said Rep. Louise Slaughter, New York Democrat.

The wall funding was added to the security spending bill after a vote on rules for debating the package. The 230-196 vote saw five Republicans join all Democrats in dissent.

There was no specific vote on the wall itself — a situation that enraged Democrats, who said the GOP was trying to prevent vulnerable members from having to take a specific stand.

Most Republicans said walls have proved to work where they already exist on the border, and said expanding those barriers will be good for the U.S. and Mexico.

“A good fence or wall will make a good neighbor,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican.

The $1.6 billion would pay for 32 new miles of border fence in Texas, 28 miles of levee wall along the Rio Grande Valley, also in Texas, and 14 miles of replacement fence in San Diego.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have said those corridors are most in need of barriers, and said they’ll come back in future years to build other segments.

Mr. Trump earlier this month said he figures the 1,954-mile border needs 700-900 miles of wall.

Some 352 miles of the border currently have fencing, and another 300 miles have barriers that can block vehicles, but allow foot traffic.

CBP officials who have studied the border say they’ve ruled out only 130 miles of the border right now. Those areas have enough natural barriers that traversing them is already deemed too difficult to need enhancements.