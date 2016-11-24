RICHMOND — Jordan Reed wasn’t on the field as the Redskins began training camp practices Thursday, but he should be back soon.

Reed was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Wednesday with pain and soreness in his big toe. Speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, coach Jay Gruden said that, while the team will be “extra cautious” with Reed in order to be careful, he’s expecting the star tight end to participate in much of training camp.

“It should be about a week,” Gruden said. “We hope.”

“I don’t think it’s a significant injury where anybody should worry,” Gruden added.

With Reed unavailable, the Redskins signed tight end E.J. Bibbs to have another body at the position. Tight end Vernon Davis is participating in practice, but tweaked his hamstring, according to Gruden.

Bibbs has played in seven NFL games, all with the Browns in 2015. He caught one pass on two targets. He went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2014.

In a corresponding move to signing Bibbs, the Redskins waived linebacker Houston Bates with a failed physical designation. Bates was unable to get healthy in time after tearing his ACL last December in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

“He’s going to hopefully get himself right and once he gets healthy toward the end of the year, you know, there’s a chance that we bring him back or next year when he’s 100 percent whole,” Gruden said.

“We had to make a move, unfortunately. Houston was a great leader for us on special teams, great player for us, and hopefully we’ll see him again soon.”