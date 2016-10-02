RICHMOND — Kirk Cousins and Terrelle Pryor Sr. didn’t become teammates until this offseason, but they actually met last summer.

In a Cleveland-area rest stop, of all places.

Cousins was roadtripping his way back from his hometown, Holland, Michigan, to Redskins training camp and stopped near Cleveland where Pryor was returning to Browns training camp.

“He was in line at Starbucks and he was going back to camp in Cleveland and I was going back to camp here,” Cousins said during a Thursday morning press conference at Redskins training camp. “He stopped me, he had his hood up trying to blend in and he stopped me and went over and said hello, we obviously both played in the Big 10, and introduced himself.”

Cousins had the same reaction to Pryor as most people.

“I was surprised at how big he was then, too, just standing in the line at Starbucks,” Cousins said.

Cousins couldn’t remember if he’d driven his famous van, the 2000 GMC Savana limited edition conversion van he bought from his grandmother in 2014, but confirmed that the van is still up and running.

“This year I did take the van,” Cousins said. “The van continues to live on.”