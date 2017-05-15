Sen. Kristen Gillibrand said Thursday that President Trump’s tweet about banning transgender individuals from the military couldn’t be “less patriotic.”

“I can’t think of something less patriotic,” Ms. Gillibrand, New York Democrat, said on CNN. “I think what the president did is outrageous.”

Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday that he intends to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military due to the burden the “tremendous medical costs and disruption” that such individuals would place on the troops.

“I’m beside myself in concern for these troops and for the disarray and dysfunction the president is creating. I think it’s outrageous he didn’t consult with [Defense Secretary James Mattis] and his commanders before doing this. In fact, there’s an ongoing study Gen. Mattis had asked for before he made a recommendation to the president. I just think it’s wrong and it’s going to harm the military,” Ms. Gillibrand said.



The policy remains unchanged for now, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told service members Thursday in a memo, The Associated Press reported.