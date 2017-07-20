Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that there would be “holy hell to pay” if Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fired.

“I am 100 percent behind Jeff Sessions,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, told reporters on Capitol Hill. “The chairman of the Judiciary Committee sent a very chilling tweet yesterday that there will be no confirmation hearing for a new attorney general in 2017. If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay.



“Any effort to go after [special counsel Robert] Mueller could be beginning of end for the Trump presidency unless Mueller did something wrong,” he said.

Mr. Graham was reacting to President Trump’s continued criticism of Mr. Sessions for not investigating the leaks inside the administration and for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

“This is not just diversion. This is unnerving. It’s unfair to Jeff Sessions,” he said. “This is not draining the swamp. What he’s interjecting is turning democracy upside down.”

Mr. Graham has been a longtime critic of Mr. Trump’s but has supported the president’s military moves, particularly the airstrike in Syria earlier this year.