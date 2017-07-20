The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, delayed a vote to confirm several Trump administration appointees on Thursday after she was criticized by a Cabinet member over her health care vote.

Ms. Murkowski, Alaska Republican, acknowledged Thursday that she had a conversation with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about President Trump’s displeasure with her vote against the Republican health care bill late Wednesday.

“I did have a conversation with the secretary. He told me what I already knew, which was that the president wasn’t pleased with the vote that I had taken, and I knew that,” Ms. Murkowski said to CBS News.

The committee, which she chairs, was set to nominate six Trump appointments Thursday morning, including three for the Interior Department.



A committee spokesperson said the delay was “due to uncertainty of the Senate schedule.”