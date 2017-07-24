Vice President Mike Pence told small business owners Thursday that the Trump administration will push through tax cuts this year after Congress completes health care legislation.

Speaking to the National Federation of Independent Business in Washington, Mr. Pence said the White House is committed to cutting the business tax rate to 15 percent, eliminating the so-called “death tax” and the Alternative Minimum Tax, and reducing seven tax brackets to three.

“I’m going to make you a promise,” Mr. Pence said. “Details will continue to be worked out. But rest assured, we’re going to cut taxes, and we’re going to cut taxes this year.”

The White House and congressional Republican leaders were expected to release their principles for tax reform later Thursday, after lengthy discussions.

The vice president said the administration plans to cut taxes “across the board for working families, small businesses and family farms.”

“When it comes to businesses, the president has made it clear that we’re going to cut the business tax rate to 15 percent to make sure that businesses across this country can compete with businesses all across the world,” he said.

Mr. Pence also predicted that the Senate will complete a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare soon, despite the GOP struggling to come up with enough votes for a plan this week.

“President Trump and our entire administration are literally working around the clock with Senate Republicans,” Mr. Pence said. “When it’s all said, the world’s greatest deliberative body, I believe, will vote on a bill to keep Republicans’ promise to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare. They can’t let the American people down.”