LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska and Adidas have unveiled an alternate uniform inspired by the 1997 Cornhuskers team that went 13-0 and won a share of the national championship.

Nebraska announced Thursday that the Huskers ‘97 uniform will be worn for the Oct. 7 home game against Wisconsin. It celebrates the 20th anniversary of the team that had an average margin of victory of 30 points and produced five All-Americans, a Lombardi Award winner and an Outland Trophy winner.

The tops will be 1990s-vintage mesh jerseys with classic white pants and the traditional white Cornhuskers helmet that features the red “N” logo on the sides. Black cleats will be worn.

