A new undercover video shows an abortionist at Planned Parenthood admitting to feigning compliance with the federal ban on partial-birth abortion.

At a Planned Parenthood conference evening reception, Dr. Suzie Prabhakaran, vice president of medical affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, says she routinely documents her “intent” to perform dismemberment abortions, where the fetus is pulled apart by forceps rather than extracted from the womb alive, but leaves open the possibility of actually performing partial-birth abortions.

“To comply with the partial-birth abortion ban, you basically have to say, ‘I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure,’ ” Ms. Prabhakaran tells undercover pro-life activists posing as fetal tissue buyers. “So every time you do a procedure, that’s how you document. So, like, there’s like a checkbox, so it would be before the procedure, you do your evaluation, you write, ‘I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure.’ “

Ms. Prabhakaran explains that she never uses digoxin or other agents to kill the fetus prior to the abortion, and relies completely on the dismemberment “checkbox” to certify compliance with the partial-birth ban.

“I’m not doing digoxin,” she said, “and we’re just going to document, and there’s never been a problem.”

The video, released Thursday by the Center for Medical Progress, corroborates earlier footage that called into question Planned Parenthood’s fidelity to the ban on partial-birth abortion.

In an undercover video released in 2015, Dr. Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said the partial-birth abortion law is “up to interpretation.”

“The federal [partial-birth] abortion ban is a law, and laws are up to interpretation,” Ms. Nucatola said in the video. “So there are some people who interpret it as it’s intent. So if I say on day one I do not intend to do this, what ultimately happens doesn’t matter.”

David Daleiden, CMP project lead, called on the Department of Justice to “open an immediate investigation into Planned Parenthood’s late-term abortion practices.”

“Planned Parenthood medical directors and abortion doctors feign compliance with the federal partial-birth abortion law on paper, knowing full well that ‘what ultimately happens doesn’t matter’ so long as no one is scrutinizing what they actually do to women and children in the operating room,” Mr. Daleiden said in a statement.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said the video underscores the need for congressional action to strip Planned Parenthood of its $500 million in annual taxpayer funding.

“After seeing this, many Americans may find themselves asking why and how Planned Parenthood is still permitted to do business, let alone receive more than $500 million a year,” Ms. Dannenfelser said in a statement. “Our forced complicity in this atrocity must end.”