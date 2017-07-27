The GOP organization charged with raising money to keep House Republican incumbents in office is hoping to raise money by giving away “Drain the Swamp” swag in return for a donation of at least $15.

“Let everyone know that you voted to Drain The Swamp!” a fundraising web page for the National Republican Congressional Committee urges visitors. “Chip in $15 or more to get your exclusive Drain The Swamp License Plate.”

A photo of the item, in point of fact a license-plate frame, is shown on the website. It is forest-green camouflage in color with “Drain the Swamp” captioned on the bottom, the word “DRAIN” appearing in hunter orange in a font evoking splotches of mud.

The NRCC is promoting the swag in paid emails through at least one conservative e-newsletter distributor.

“The liberal elites have damaged our country for too long,” an NRCC sponsored email distributed on July 29 via GOPUSA.com reads. “In the last election, we promised to drain the swamp in our nation’s capital.”

“Now, let everyone know you voted to Drain The Swamp with this exclusive license plate,” the email continues. “No more unelected bureaucrats making the decisions, fellow conservative. It’s time to DRAIN THE SWAMP — order yours today[.]”