House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday that President Trump would be wise to leave the Russia investigation alone, saying special counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to finish his job.

“I think it’s in the president’s interest that he stay where he,” Mr. Ryan told reporters who asked about repeated suggestions from administration defenders that Mr. Trump could try to find a new attorney general who might fire Mr. Mueller or curtail his probe of Russian contacts last year with Trump campaign figures.

Mr. Ryan also gave a vote of confidence to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who like Mr. Ryan is from Wisconsin.

Mr. Priebus has seen several of his allies ousted from the White House, and seemed to be accused Thursday of being a leaker by new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

“I think Reince is doing a great job,” Mr. Ryan said, adding that he believes the chief of staff still retains the confidence of Mr. Trump.