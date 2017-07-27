House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday he is willing to use a slimmed-down repeal of Obamacare to prolong talks on a broader health overhaul, rather than ignoring Senate wishes and passing it outright.

Yet he scolded Senate Republicans who implored his chamber to agree to a conference committee to reopen talks on repeal, saying the upper chamber will have to “act first” on any final product to prove it can reach consensus.

“Senators have made clear that this is an effort to keep the process alive, not to make law. If moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said. “The reality, however, is that repealing and replacing Obamacare still ultimately requires the Senate to produce 51 votes for an actual plan.”

Mr. Ryan issued his statement after a trio of Senate Republican said they’d only support the “skinny repeal” floated by leadership if it led to negotiations on more robust bill.

The Senate GOP failed to rally around a replacement bill or clean repeal of Obamacare earlier in the week, raising the prospect of failure in its seven-year push to kill the law.

Among other reforms, the skinny bill would target Obamacare’s mandate on individuals to hold insurance but leave its strictures on insurers in place, creating an imbalance in the marketplace that Republicans feared but were willing to bless as a vehicle to broader talks.

“The skinny bill as policy is a disaster,” Sen. Linsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said. “It is not a replacement in and of itself.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said the skinny bill should be dead on arrival in the House, but leaders didn’t replicate that pledge, at least not publicly, until sundown, leaving the plan in limbo as the Senate hurtled into a free-wheeling debate on amendments to health legislation that senators took up earlier in the week.

Besides Mr. Graham, Republican senators John McCain of Arizona and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin had also threatened to withhold their votes unless Mr. Ryan agreed to a conference.

Senate leaders pitched the skinny bill as a “lowest-common-denominator” plan that could rally the fractious caucus and keep their repeal discussions in a conference committee, even if the bill itself didn’t impress.

A conference, they said, would buy time for congressional scorekeepers and the Senate’s referee — the parliamentarian — to vet additional ideas that can pass with a simple majority, as Republicans try to pass an Obamacare rewrite under budget rules that allow them to avoid a Democratic filibuster.

As it stands, Senate GOP leaders are expected to offer the skinny plan some time late Thursday or early Friday.

Leadership hasn’t produced a formal bill, although details of the fallback plan were discussed during the Senate GOP’s closed-door lunch Thursday.

Aides said the evolving plan would scrap Obamacare’s onerous mandates on individuals and employer, defund Planned Parenthood for one year and offer ways to let states duck some of the 2010 law’s insurance regulations. It would also take away a pool of Obamacare money that Republicans derided as a “slush fund” under the previous administration.

“My sense is people aren’t so much focused on the substance as this being the lifeline to get to conference,” Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, said.

Insurers called the plan itself unworkable, since it would repeal the mandate requiring individuals to hold insurance or pay tax. Obamacare was premised on forcing healthier customers into the market place to balance out costly, sicker customers who could no longer be denied.

A partial repeal would “not solve the problems in the individual market, and in fact will result in higher premiums, fewer choices for consumers, and fewer people coverage next year,” Marilyn Tavenner, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, wrote to Senate leaders, noting plans must set 2018 rates by mid August.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that 16 million fewer people would hold insurance by 2026 under a plan that removes the mandate, according to an analysis requested by Senate Democrats.