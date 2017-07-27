PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city is set to appear in federal court on corruption charges.

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. Prosecutors said he put a “for-sale sign” on his office.

The Democratic mayor has denied wrongdoing and says he will not resign or drop his current bid for a fourth term. His lawyer says the indictment is “extraordinarily weak.”

His hearing on bribery, fraud and other charges is in Philadlephia.

The former mayor of Reading, the state’s fifth largest city, was also indicted this week on charges of shaking down businesses for campaign contributions in return for city work.

Vaughn Spencer, who served one term, is due in court Tuesday. His lawyer says he plans to fight the charges.