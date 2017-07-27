CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Chandler police are recommending a criminal charge against Hamilton High School’s athletic director in a hazing case involving several football players.

Police announced Thursday they’re recommending to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office that Shawn Rustad be charged for failing to report child abuse.

The hazing allegedly occurred between the fall of 2016 and January 2017.

Police say Rustad allegedly became aware of the allegations in January and interviewed players about the hazing, but failed to notify parents or authorities.

Three players have been charged in the case.

Police also have recommended charges against coach Steve Belles and the school’s principal Ken James.

Belles was reassigned in May and won’t coach the Huskies this season.

He has led the school to five state championships since becoming Hamilton’s head coach in 2006.