NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The government is attempting to poke holes in New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s motion to dismiss corruption charges against him .

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors argue a 2016 Supreme Court decision tossing the corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is “meritless” and doesn’t offer Menendez a basis to have his 2015 charges dismissed.

This month a federal appeals court in Manhattan cited the McDonnell decision in reversing the corruption conviction of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

The Democrat argued in a filing last week that the McDonnell ruling narrowed the definition of bribery under federal law and invalidates the indictment against him.

Menendez is charged with using his political influence to help a wealthy campaign donor. Their trial is scheduled for September.