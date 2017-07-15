With Joe Ross out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery and now Stephen Strasburg on the disabled list, some have called for the Nationals to trade for another starting pitcher.

However, according to Fox’s Ken Rosenthal, Washington has decided to stick with its current group of starters.

Correction: #Nationals NOT pursuing a starter at level of Gray or Darvish, sources say. Might pursue another reliever, waiting on Kelley. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2017

The Nationals had been linked before as a possible destination for Sonny Gray of the Athletics and Yu Darvish of the Rangers, but now it appears otherwise.

With Strasburg sidelined for at least his next scheduled start, the Nationals plan to bring up highly-touted pitching prospect Erick Fedde to make his major league debut Saturday against the Rockies.

Washington will most likely continue to use Edwin Jackson in Ross’s spot in the rotation, the veteran right-hander 1-1 in two starts since his promotion from AAA Syracuse.