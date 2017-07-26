Senate Republicans struggling to repeal Obamacare will turn the spotlight on Democrats Thursday by forcing them to vote on a controversial alternative to the GOP’s free-market push — government-run, single-payer health care.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the European-style plan would “quadruple down” on the Affordable Care Act’s problems and could cost taxpayers up to $32 trillion, citing one leading analysis.

“We’ll find out what support it enjoys in the Senate, especially over on the other side of the aisle,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said.

Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, offered the amendment to GOP health legislation before the chamber to see where Democrats stand. A vote is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Republicans say the European-style system will lead to wait lists and rationing of care and remains a political loser for Democrats, particularly vulnerable ones facing election next year in states that President Trump won.

Moderate Democrats are focused on repairing Obamacare or seeking bipartisan fixes to it, though vocal progressives are squeezing them from the left.

Some of the protesters who’ve rallied to the Democrats’ side outside of the Capitol this week are demanding the reform, and progressive stalwarts such as Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts say Democrats should push single-payer once the battle over Obamacare repeal is over.

Champions of single-payer say its detractors overstate its fiscal impact, because it would overhaul how the U.S. pays for health coverage instead of just tacking more costs on top of what’s being spent now.

Later Thursday, the Senate is slated to kick off a “vote-a-rama” on amendments that will largely serve as political messaging vehicles.

The marathon session could last deep into the night and is tied to the budget process that Republicans who hold a 52-seat majority are using to avoid a Democratic filibuster of their Obamacare repeal plans.

Democrats say they don’t want to offer any amendments until they find out what bill Mr. McConnell will lay before the chamber at the end of the process.

The most likely candidate is a “skinny” repeal that can gather consensus from the fractious GOP conference.

Details are still being finalized, but Republicans say it would likely ditch Obamacare’s unpopular mandate requiring individuals to hold insurance, its rule requiring large employers to provide coverage and its tax on medical device sales

The idea is to pass a “lowest common denominator” repeal bill so that Senate negotiators can sit down with House lawmakers, who passed a replacement plan in May, and try to work out a broader deal in a conference committee.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer ridiculed Republicans for treating repeal like a “hot potato” that can be passed between the chambers.

He warned that insurers might raise their rates or quit the markets altogether, as Republicans mull the repeal of the individual mandate requiring Americans to get covered or pay a tax.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that 16 million fewer people would hold insurance by 2026 under a plan that removes the mandate, according to an analysis requested by Senate Democrats.

The individual mandate didn’t prod a sufficient number of healthy people into Obamacare’s exchanges in the early rounds of enrollment, however, leading to dramatic premium increases.

Democrats want to patch up the law in bipartisan talks instead of starting over.

“We know Obamacare needs some work. We don’t deny that,” Mr. Schumer said.

The GOP’s last-ditch plan underscores the litany of hurdles Republicans have faced in fulfilling their seven-year push to kill Obamacare. House lawmakers passed their bill after a series of false starts, hoping the Senate would strengthen the bill.

Senators wrote their own plan but barely got the chance to vote on it, relying on Vice President Mike Pence to break a 50-50 stalemate this week and begin debate.

The replacement plan that Mr. McConnell fine-tuned for weeks failed, and then a “clean repeal” that got through Congress in 2015 failed, 45-55, on Wednesday.

Seven Republicans voted against the repeal bill, including six who’d voted for it just two years ago, frustrating fellow Republicans who campaigned on the plan.