A group of top congressional Republicans and Trump administration officials on Thursday released a statement including several broad-based principles intended to serve as guideposts for tax reform going forward, saying they want to lower tax rates “as much as possible” as part of broader reform.

The group said have decided to set aside a controversial border adjustment tax on imports that was estimated to raise about a trillion dollars in revenue and had been part of the House GOP’s tax blueprint, but was opposed by retailers and other groups.

In the statement, members said other goals are to boost businesses’ ability to expense capital costs and to encourage American companies to bring back jobs and profits from overseas.

“The president fully supports these principles and is committed to this approach,” the group said. “American families are counting on us to deliver historic tax reform. And we will.”

The six members of the group that’s been driving work on the issue are House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn.

House Republicans released their own tax reform blueprint last year, and the White House released a one-page outline of priorities it would like to see in tax reform in April.

Lawmakers want to make sure that the House, Senate, and the administration are all generally on the same page so Congress can get to work on the legislation when everyone returns to Washington in September.

The White House and congressional Republicans are in general agreement on wanting to see lower rates for individuals and businesses, but details still need to be worked out on how — or whether — to find revenue offsets to pay for the lower rates.

The joint statement said another goal is to place an emphasis on “permanence.” Lawmakers would likely have to craft a package that is revenue neutral if they want the tax cuts to be part of permanent changes to the code.

Others have said lawmakers could settle for passing a less ambitious package of tax cuts rather than a broader overhaul to the code. Those cuts could end up being temporary under the fast-track rules Republicans plan to use.