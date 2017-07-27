President Trump on Thursday presented the Medal of Valor to five first responders who took on the gunman that opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice last month.

The president called the two U.S. Capitol Police officers and three Alexandria, Virginia, officers “real heroes who’s courageous actions under fire saved so many lives.”

The presentations of the Medal of Valor, the highest decoration for bravery by public safety officers, was made at a ceremony in the East Room.

The attack by a heavily armed gunman last month at the ball field in Alexandria imbued a spirit of bipartisanship in the bitterly divided Capitol. But it was short-lived.

“It was just another beautiful morning until something unthinkable happened,” the president said of the attack, which was launched as Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.

In the shooting, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically wounded in the hip. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

Mr. Scalise’s wife, Jennifer Scalise, attended the ceremony in the East Room.

“Steve is a fighter, we’ve known that for a long time,” Mr. Trump told her. “He will recover. We’re pulling for him and we are sending his family our support and our love.”

The two U.S. Capitol Police offers honored with the medal — Crystal Griner and David Bailey — also were wounded in the shootout that killed the attacker.