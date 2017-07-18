Long-awaited projects in Alaska — including the potentially life-saving King Cove road and oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — are now in jeopardy as President Trump reportedly looks for revenge on the state and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in particular after her vote against the GOP health care bill earlier this week.

The Alaska Dispatch News reported late Wednesday night that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke phoned Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican, and delivered a “troubling message” on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m not going to go into the details, but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop,” Mr. Sullivan told the outlet. “I tried to push back on behalf of all Alaskans. … We’re facing some difficult times and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for the policies that Secretary Zinke and the president have been talking about with regard to our economy. But the message was pretty clear.”

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Specifically, the nominations of Alaskans to prominent positions inside the administration could stop, according to the report. Also, the King Cove road — which would connect the isolated community of King Cove to a nearby all-weather airport, potentially savings lives in the process — could be in jeopardy.

The Interior Department must sign off on the project, which was advanced in the House last week in a bipartisan vote. Ms. Murkowski has been a leading voice in favor of the project for years, and prior to this week’s health care vote she’d said the administration had been in favor of moving forward.

The Trump administration also had supported opening up areas of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling, which could be a financial boon for Alaska, as well as a job creator. Mr. Trump even called for such energy exploration in his budget blueprint.

It appears that project, too, is now in jeopardy.

The sudden change seems to be the result of Ms. Murkowski’s vote earlier this week against beginning debate to repeal Obamacare. She was one of just two Republicans to do so, though other members of the party have voted against specific replacement measures.

Ms. Murkowski, a powerful Republican who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had seemed been on good terms with the White House until this week.

Following the health care vote, Mr. Trump singled out the Alaska senator in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

“Senator @lisamurkowski of the great state of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!” he said.

Ms. Murkowski has defended her vote, telling MSNBC Wednesday that her position is based on what’s best for the country and the people of her state.

“We’re here to govern, we’re here to legislate, to represent people that sent us here. And so every day shouldn’t be about campaigning. Every day shouldn’t be about winning elections. How about doing a little governing around here?” she said.