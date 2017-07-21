Anthony Scaramucci, the incoming White House communication director, took a new tack Friday with the press: He stayed tight-lipped.

Asked about his profanity-laced tirade to a New Yorker magazine reporter in which he lambasted White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and President Trump’s chief political strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, the new kid at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue had nothing to say.

“Better not to comment,” Mr. Scaramucci told reporters as he boarded Air Force One to accompany the president to Long Island, New York, for an anti-crime event.

Also boarding the airplane was Mr. Priebus.

Mr. Scaramucci’s call to the magazine writer shined new light on the power struggle within the Trump White House and the anger over leaks to the press.

Mr. Scaramucci came to the White House a week ago in a shakeup that prompted the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

He then forced out press aide Michael Short and promised more firing to come if the leaks don’t stop.

In the call to the magazine writer, Mr. Scaramucci blamed Mr. Priebus for the leaks and accused Mr. Bannon of seeking only to glorify himself.

“Reince is a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” he said

His comments about Mr. Bannon could not be printed in a family newspaper.