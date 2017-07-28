LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ two Republican senators say they want to continue addressing concerns they have with the federal health care overhaul despite the collapse of GOP efforts in Washington to repeal and replace the law.

U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman voted early Friday for the slimmed-down repeal legislation that narrowly failed in the U.S. Senate. Cotton said later Friday he was disappointed in the vote’s result, but vowed to working toward better and more affordable health care for all Arkansans. Boozman said he wanted to find ways to provide relief from high health care costs to families.

More than 300,000 are receiving coverage in Arkansas under the health care law through the state’s hybrid Medicaid expansion.