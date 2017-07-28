PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Friday that Democrats made a mistake in ramming the Affordable Care Act through without a single Republican vote seven years ago, and she ensured Republicans didn’t do the same thing with her vote on the latest version of her party’s Senate bill.

Collins and fellow Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted “no” early Friday on the GOP’s final effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.

Afterward, Collins urged both parties to work together through the committee process to make changes to the Affordable Care Act.

“Neither party has a monopoly on good ideas, and we must work together to put together a bipartisan bill that fixes the flaws in the ACA and works for all Americans,” Collins said in a statement.

Her Maine colleague, independent Sen. Angus King, praised Collins, McCain and Murkowski for standing up to their party’s leaders. He singled out Collins for putting her constituents ahead of party politics.

“I told her this last night, it’s easy to stand up to your opponents. It’s very hard to stand up to your friends,” he said Friday.

“I hope that when my moment comes that I have the courage that she had over this past week, that she has shown,” he added.

The vote after a night of high drama in the U.S. Capitol dealt a blow to the agenda of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

Following defeat of the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., put health care on hold and said the Senate would move onto other legislation next week.

Collins had previously voted against having the Senate consider the ACA repeal bill, then voted consistently against several repeal proposals.

She said she agrees the Affordable Care Act has not lived up to all of its promises, especially in lowering health care costs. But she said lawmakers must be careful not to make the situation even worse.

She said she’s also concerned about a proposal to block funding to Planned Parenthood, fearing it would cause health care delays and force many women to drive long distances to receive care.

Consumers for Affordable Health Care praised those who voted against the proposals that would’ve left tens of thousands of Mainers without coverage.

Steve Butterfield, the organization’s policy director in Maine, said supporters of the repeal effort were willing to “accept virtually any number of Americans losing their health coverage in order to tally up a legislative ‘win.’”