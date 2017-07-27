President Trump will hold a campaign-style rally next week in West Virginia, the president’s re-election campaign announced Friday.

The rally Thursday at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, West Virginia, will be the second time in as many week the president took his message on the road.

The return to campaigning and connecting with blue-collar Americans that fueled his upset win in November is part of a new push to use his base to boost a stalled agenda in Washington.

The announcement came hours after the the president’s attempt to repeal Obamacare failed in an early morning Senate vote Thursday, leaving him still without a major legislative victory and the remainder of his legislative agenda in doubt.