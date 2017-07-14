The U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, meeting expectations and picking up steam over the previous two quarters.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the growth in the April-June period was more than double the revised economic output of the first quarter, which was 1.2 percent.

The strong showing was fueled largely by robust consumer spending, which typically accounts for about two-thirds of the economy.

The report was encouraging news for the Trump administration, which is aiming for annual growth of at least 3 percent with the help of tax cuts.