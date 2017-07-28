SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A judge in San Francisco says a federal agency has agreed to allow a ranger to testify at a trial over a fatal shooting with the ranger’s gun that has become a flashpoint in the national immigration debate.

Judge Richard Loftus said Friday that the scope of the ranger’s testimony would be determined by the judge who presides over Juan Francisco Lopez Sanchez’s trial.

Lopez-Sanchez was living in the country illegally when he shot and killed Kate Steinle in 2015 while she walked on a San Francisco pier.

As a candidate for president, Donald Trump used the shooting to argue for tougher immigration policies.

The handgun used in the shooting had been reported stolen by Bureau of Land Management ranger John Woychowski. The Department of Interior had previously prohibited Woychowski from testifying.