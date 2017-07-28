SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is urging Congress to keep trying to fix the Affordable Health Care Act.

Martinez spokesman Joseph Cueto said Friday the Republican governor believes lawmakers need to find a solution that abolishes the “damaging fees” imposed on working families and businesses by Obamacare.

Cueto said Martinez also wants taxes on medicine and medical devices removed.

He said Martinez still believes that the Affordable Health Care Act “has been a complete disaster” because it raises premiums on families and businesses.

The U.S. Senate failed early Friday to pass a measure aimed at repealing parts of the health care law passed under President Barack Obama.