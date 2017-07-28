Some House Republicans gathered on Capitol Hill Friday slammed the Senate for failing to pass its health care repeal bill earlier in the morning, saying they took care of business a few months ago and upper chamber colleagues didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

“The Senate’s got to do the Senate thing. We got a bill passed in the House,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, referring to a House health care bill passed in May.

“The Senate needs to decide whether they can do anything,” he said. “If the Senate is incapable of functioning, then the House will have to once again step up to the plate and figure out what we’re going to do.”

Rep. Diane Black, who chairs the House Budget Committee, said senators broke their promise to “save” Americans from Obamacare.

“The Senate’s failure to even continue the legislative process is a slap in the face to the voters that trusted and elected them. They deserve better,” she said.

In a dramatic early-morning vote, the Senate voted down Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest offer of a bill that would repeal or delay some of Obamacare’s mandates and taxes.

Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, John McCain of Arizona, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined with Democrats to help doom the legislation, which failed on a 49-51 vote.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan was more diplomatic than some in his conference, saying Friday he is “disappointed and frustrated” but that lawmakers shouldn’t give up.

“While the House delivered a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, unfortunately the Senate was unable to reach a consensus,” Mr. Ryan said in a statement.

Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona Republican, said that could prove difficult.

“We’re in a situation here where the parliamentary physics of the existing Senate rule construct makes doing things almost impossible if they’re of consequence,” Mr. Franks said.