Attorney General Jeff Sessions called President Trump’s criticism “kind of hurtful” on Thursday.

“Well, It’s kinda hurtful. But the president of the United States is a strong leader. He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again,” Mr. Sessions said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump has been lambasting his attorney general on Twitter referring to him as “beleaguered” and slamming him in interviews. The criticism comes from the president’s frustration with Mr. Sessions’ recusal from the ongoing Russia investigation, a decision Mr. Sessions stands by.

“I understand his feelings about it,” Mr. Sessions said. “But — I’m confident I made the right decision, a decision that’s consistent with the rule of law.”

When asked how he felt about the president making a possible change at the Justice Department, Mr. Sessions said that if Mr. Trump wants to make a change, “he can certainly do so.”

The attorney general was in El Salvador discussing gang violence with law enforcement.