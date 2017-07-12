The law firm Paul, Weiss, long known for their questionable tactics in defending terrorists, donated to Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, quarterly campaign filings show.

Mr. Manchin accepted donations totaling over $87,000 from people connected to the powerful Manhattan law firm with his total fundraising for the quarter coming in at $1.4 million.

In addition to representing terrorists, the firm has also joined a coalition of other law firms to promote gun control causes, according to the New York Times. Paul, Weiss joined several other top law firms in wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting last year to offer free legal services and donations to groups that work on such advocacy.

This issue is sure to go over poorly with Mr. Manchin’s constituents in West Virginia where more than 50 percent of households have guns, reports NPR.

The firm has been a longtime donor in Democratic politics and was listed among the top ten firms to donate to federal candidates and parties in 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Ninety-three percent of the donations went to Democratic candidates.

One listed donor to Mr. Manchin, Martin Flumenbaum, an attorney at the firm, was once banned from Guantanamo after someone on his team was caught distributing anti-American propaganda to detainees back in 2006. The firm was banned from the base, but won a lawsuit that allowed them to continue representing prisoners.

Several detainees the firm represented have been freed and some have returned to terrorist activities, according to the Pentagon.

The firm has longstanding connections to the Clinton family and held a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in late 2015. An attorney from Paul, Weiss also represented Mrs. Clinton’s former chief of staff at the State Department, Cheryl Mills, during the Benghazi investigation.