President Trump late Friday named Gen. John F. Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security, as White House chief of staff.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump called Mr. Kelly “a Great American.”

The stunning move came after a week of rising speculation that Mr. Trump was seeking the resignation of beleaguered Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who had come under a series of relentless attacks by new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Mr. Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, has been praised by the president for the job he’s done at Homeland Security in securing the nation’s borders and helping to reduce illegal immigration by about two-thirds this year.

Mr. Trump also called Mr. Kelly “a great leader.”

“John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration,” the president said.

Mr. Priebus accompanied the president on Air Force One Friday afternoon on a trip to Long Island, New York, where Mr. Trump gave a speech on combating gang violence. The president apparently tweeted out the news of the staff shakeup while Mr. Priebus was still on board the plane during the return flight to Washington.

After the presidential plane landed at Andrews Air Force base in Maryland, Mr. Priebus was seen getting into a car that pulled out of the president’s motorcade in the rain.

The president praised Mr. Priebus on Twitter.

“I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” Mr. Trump said.

As Mr. Trump emerged from Air Force One, he told reporters that Mr. Priebus, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, “is a good man.”

“John Kelly will do a fantastic job,” the president added. “General Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by everybody. He’s a great, great American.”

It was the second major staff shakeup in Mr. Trump’s inner circle within one week. Last Friday, the president hired former hedge-fund manager Mr. Scaramucci, prompting the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was named the new press secretary.

The hiring of Mr. Scaramucci was widely viewed inside and outside the administration as an ominous sign for Mr. Priebus’ job security. The president allowed Mr. Scaramucci to report directly to him rather than to the chief of staff, an unusual arrangement in the White House.

Mr. Scaramucci promptly began threatening to fire leakers in the West Wing, and strongly suggested that Mr. Priebus was among them.

The move also came less than 24 hours after the president suffered a setback in the Senate with the failure of a Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, one of Mr. Trump’s biggest legislative priorities.

“Priebus is a good man but served as a weak chief of staff who did not have the mandate or authority to be effective in that position,” said a Republican with close ties to the White House. “This will be perceived as a move caused by the failure of the health care bill and overall lack of progress with legislative accomplishments that were promised during the campaign.”

The shuffle would leave Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke as acting director in charge of the Department of Homeland Security.

Ms. Duke is a former undersecretary of management at the department and spent years managing the budgets and procurement for the department. She served under both President George W. Bush and President Obama.

Ms. Duke was sworn in as the deputy secretary in April, marking a return to civil service after her departure from the agency in 2010.

• Andrea Noble contributed to this story.