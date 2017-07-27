RICHMOND — Redskins cornerback Josh Norman says his beef with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is in the past.

“It was in the past until you brought it up,” Norman said Friday morning speaking with reporters after the team’s walkthrough at training camp.

Norman, who got plenty of attention for his wars of words with the Giants star, is part of a defensive backs group hoping to have more success against the NFC East’s flashy receivers this season than they did last. The Redskins gave up seven yards per passing attempt last season, 23rd in the league.

Norman is expected to play off the line of scrimmage more this season, and said he’s liking how that feels so far through the offseason and the start of camp. The adjustment to new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has been easy, he said, because Manusky was part of the coaching staff last season as outside linebackers coach, and he likes new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

“He’s a coach who’s pretty cool, vibes well with the group,” Norman said. “He’s a funny guy and that resonates with people when you have an energetic, fun guy who comes off as OK, we can rock with this and learn some stuff.”

Norman mentioned Gray’s emphasis on technique, a common refrain from players who have described Gray’s style.

If Norman had any initial qualm with Gray, it was just making sure he got his nickname right. Norman goes by “J. No” with the team, which is helpful because of the bevy of Redskins players named “Josh.”

“I’ve never been on a team with so many Joshes,” Norman said.

The Redskins have five players on the roster named Josh, four of them on the defensive side of the ball. Josh Doctscon is the lone offensive Josh, and Norman, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, cornerback Joshua Holsey and safety Josh Evans make up the rest of the group.

“Everybody is Joshing up,” Norman said.