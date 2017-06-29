Top Trump administration officials will be part of a panel discussion on tax reform hosted by the Koch political network on Monday, as lawmakers and the conservative grassroots gear up to spend August talking up the big-ticket agenda item.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short are scheduled to participate in the event at the Newseum, which is hosted by the groups Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce.

Also participating are AFP President Tim Phillips and Freedom Partners Executive Vice President James Davis.

The event will come days after a working group of House, Senate, and administration officials — which included Mr. Mnuchin — released a set of unified principles for tax reform, notably taking a pass on including a controversial tax on imports offered by House Republicans that the Koch network has vehemently opposed.

It also will come days after Senate Republicans failed to pass their latest attempt at repealing Obamacare in a dramatic vote early Friday morning. If GOP leaders on Capitol Hill shelve or delay their plans for major action on health care now, that would heighten the already considerable pressure for them to deliver something this year on tax reform, another big-ticket item on the president’s agenda.

AFP is hosting a similar tax event with Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican and chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, on Wednesday at the Newseum.