Rep. Mo Brooks said Friday that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can’t get health care passed, then it might be time for him to step down from a leadership role.

“We need new leadership in the Senate if they can’t get the job done. It’s not necessarily anything bad about Mitch McConnell himself, personally, but he’s got a job to do,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

“If he can’t do it then as ‘The Apprentice’ would say, ‘You’re fired.’ Get someone who can.”

Mr. Brooks said that the Senate might need “somebody new, somebody bold, somebody conservative take the reins” in order to get health care done this year.

He pointed to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and others who said earlier this year that without health care the House and Senate could not move forward on President Trump’s other legislative goals like tax reform and infrastructure.

“If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, then how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda?” Mr. Brooks said.