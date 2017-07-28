PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi on Friday dismissed defensive end Rori Blair and suspended offensive tackle Alex Bookser, linebacker Quintin Wirginis and safety Jordan Whitehead for rules violations, less than a week before the team begins fall practice.

Narduzzi said Blair, a senior, was kicked off the team for “conduct detrimental to the program.” Blair collected 3½ sacks last season for the Panthers.

Whitehead and Wirginis will sit out Pitt’s first three games for a violation of team policy. Bookser will miss the Sept. 2 opener against Youngstown State after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence in May.

Wirginis picked up four sacks as a reserve while Whitehead collected 65 tackles on defense and added 98 yards rushing on offense while being named second-team All-ACC as a sophomore in 2016.

Whitehead and Wirginis will miss the opener against Youngstown, a trip to rival Penn State on Sept. 9 and a visit by Oklahoma State on Sept. 16. They will be eligible to return for Pitt’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 23.

Narduzzi called the disciplinary actions “highly disappointing situations.”

___

