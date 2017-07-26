House lawmakers are seeking an independent investigation into IT staffers of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the congresswoman is expected to testify, reports the Washington Free Beacon.

One staffer, Imran Awan, was arrested earlier this week trying to board a flight to Pakistan. He was charged with bank fraud including defrauding the Congressional Federal Credit Union.

Back in February, Mr. Awan became the subject of an investigation for allegedly stealing equipment from House offices. There are also reports he hacked into House office systems and accessed sensitive information. The House Judiciary and Oversight Committee members have expressed interest in conducting an independent investigation.

Ms. Wasserman Schultz has come under fire for keeping Mr. Awan on staff payroll even though information about his activity became public in February. She has also reportedly been uncooperative in the investigation.