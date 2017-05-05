Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Friday that this is “a tough day” for Republicans.

“This is a tough day for Republicans,” Ms. McDaniel said on Fox News. “We campaigned on this for seven years and the American people are hurting, and they were looking for relief, and they didn’t get it last night. But what I will say is Republicans did fight for them.”

Ms. McDaniel said that despite the three Republican holdout votes, the rest of the party was there for the American people while Democrats did nothing.

“You have 217 Republicans in the House. You had 49 senators last night. You saw president and vice president do everything they could. And three senators chose not to vote with us, and all the Democrats sat on their hands,” she said. “We’re not done. We’re going to keep fighting for the American people.”

Republicans tried to pass a “skinny” health care repeal bill Thursday, which went late into the night and ultimately failed. The hold-out votes were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona.