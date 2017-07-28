NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s lawyers say their 73-year-old client should not face retrial - at least until the Supreme Court reviews his case.

The lawyers say in an appeals court filing that Silver’s case “is an excellent vehicle” for the high court to provide further guidance to lower courts.

Two weeks ago, the appeals court reversed Silver’s public corruption conviction. However, it decided there’s enough evidence to support a retrial.

Silver’s lawyers still say there is not enough evidence.

Since the decision was built on the Supreme Court’s opinion in a different case, Silver’s lawyers want the high court to weigh in on his case.