President Trump pushed Friday for Senate Republicans to change the rules on legislation to a simple majority as a result of the failed health care bill.



“If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60,” he tweeted.

“Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes,” he added.

The Republican health care plan that faltered late Thursday failed to even garner the 50 votes needed to send the bill to Vice President Mike Pence for a tiebreaker. Three Republican senators voted against the measure.