ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have re-signed linebacker Danny Mason and released tight end Henry Krieger-Coble.

The moves come with outside linebacker Shane Ray scheduled for surgery Saturday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist that will sideline him up to two months.

Ray was injured Thursday but returned to action Friday wearing a brace. Medical tests after practice revealed the torn ligament.

Mason signed a “futures contract” in 2015 in Denver, a deal in which teams claim rights to players they think will be productive in an upcoming season.

The Broncos have lost two frontline players to wrist injuries the first week of training camp. Running back Devontae Booker had surgery Friday for a broken left wrist. With Booker expected to miss six weeks, the Broncos signed free-agent running back Stevan Ridley.

